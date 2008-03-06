Univision Communications Posts Revenue Gains in 2007

Univision Communications reported net revenue increases of 6.1% to $544.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2007 and 8.4% to $2.073 billion for the full year.

The Spanish-language media company also posted increases in adjusted operating income before depreciation and amortization: 10.9% to $248 million for the quarter and 7.8% to $863.2 million for the year.

“2007 has been a tremendous year for Univision, and I’m incredibly proud of all we have achieved,” CEO Joe Uva said in a statement. “From the smooth transition to new ownership, to reorganizing and refocusing our advertising-sales structure, to implementing a host of initiatives to inform and educate our audience, we achieved many milestones while cementing Univision’s position as the leading Spanish-language media company.”

Uva touted the performance of Univision’s television network, which ranked No. 5 -- behind Fox, NBC, ABC and CBS -- in total U.S. primetime audience among adults 18-34 and 18-49.

Noting its fifth-place finish ahead of youth-targeted The CW, Uva added, “The Univision network consistently outdelivered at least one of the other major networks in primetime among young adults.”

Univision’s TV division also includes Spanish-language networks TeleFutura and Galavisión.