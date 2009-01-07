Univision, Comcast Strike Comprehensive Retrans Deal

In its first announced retransmission-consent agreement, Spanish-language broadcaster Univision Communications has struck a deal for carriage of its owned-and-operated TV stations and its affiliate stations with Comcast, affecting 20 million subscribers, officials said Tuesday

As well as Univision stations, the multiyear agreement covers affiliated Univision stations owned and operated by Entravision Communications Corp., Fisher Communications and Equity Media Holdings Corp., as well as distribution of the cable network Galavisión and, outside of station markets, the network feeds for Univision and TeleFutura.

Terms of the agreement, which is effective immediately, were not disclosed. Spokeswomen for Univision and Comcast declined to comment on whether the nation’s largest cable operator was paying cash to carry the Univision stations.

