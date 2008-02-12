Univision, CNN Host Texas Democratic Debate

Univision and CNN are hosting a Democratic presidential candidate’s debate sponsored by the Texas Democratic Party February 21.

The debate will be moderated by a CNN anchor, and will feature questions from Univision and CNN reporters. Both Senator Barack Obama (D-Ill.) and Senator Hillary Clinton (D-N.Y.) have agreed to participate.

Texas is the country’s second most populous state, and 25% of eligible voters are Hispanic, making it a natural fit for the Univision/CNN format.

The Univision/CNN debate will be held at the Lyndon B. Johnson Auditorium at the University of Texas Austin at 8 p.m., with live coverage on CNN and a Spanish language simulcast airing on Univision at 11:30 p.m. The debate will be available in full on CNN.com and Univision.com after broadcast.