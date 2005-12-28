Univision Beats Netlets in Nielsen Debut

According to Nielsen, the No. 3-ranked broadcast network show at 9-10 on Tuesday night in the key 18-49 demo was Alborada,with a 2.1 rating/6 share. Yes, that was Univision's prime time soap, Alborada (Dawn), which beat out The Kennedy Center Honors special on CBS (1.8/5), Boston Legal on ABC (1.6/5), a UPN movie (1.2/3) and Supernatural on The WB (1.1/3) for the hour.

For the first, time, Spanish-language net Univision is being ranked side by side with the other networks in Nielsen's overnight (Fast Affiliate) and National ratings reports (as of Monday, said Nielsen, though there seemed to be some hitch with those numbers), with Telemundo scheduled to join the list at the end of January.



Univision has been rated by Nielsen since 1992, but this is the first time it is measuring itself in the whole population rather than the Hispanic household sub-sample.

According to Tuesday night's averages in the demo, Univision came in fifth at a 1.8/5, ahead of both netlets, but behind the Big Four.

In fact Univision programming topped The WB and UPN in every half hour of prime time. One caveat is that Univision was going with an all-original lineup vs. almost all-repeats on the other networks (only the Kennedy Center show was not a rerun).

NBC won the night with a 3.2/9 thanks to strong outings from Fear Factor, Earl and Law & Order: SVU.

Fox took second with medical/forensic dramas Bones and House, with the later winning its 9-10 p.m. time period (3.3/9) after coming in fourth the night before with a special Monday 9-10 p.m. airing.

CBS was third with a 2.3/6 for its Kennedy Center Honors broadcast and NCIS , followed by ABC in fourth with a 2/6 for sitcoms Jim and Rodney and a two-hour Boston Legal.

Univision was fifth in the demo, followed by The WB (1.3/3) and UPN (1.1/3).

Univision showed itself to the most efficient at capturing the key 18-49 demo, earning a 2.1 18-49 rating at 9:30 with only 2.1 million households. By contrast, it took CBS 7.5 million households at 9:30 to yield a 1.8 18-49 rating.



Univision's strength comes as no surprise to at least one station. That would be Univision's WXTV, which marked the debut of the network in the Nielsen sample by winning prime time against all English-language comers in the 18-49 demo in New York, the nation's top market.

