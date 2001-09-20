Univision to air Heroes on three nets

Univision Communications will broadcast the telethon, America: A Tribute to Heroes, with simultaneously on three networks Friday night.

Univision Network, Galavision, and select stations from the Telefutura Network will all run commercial-free 9-11:00 p.m. ET/PT and 8-10 CT/MT. The three Univision networks will provide a simultaneous Spanish translation of the telethon, America: Un Tributo a los Heroes.

Don Francisco, host of the popular Sabado Gigante, and Maria Elena Salinas, co-anchor of Univision's Network News, will be commentators.

Proceeds of the telethon, to be carried by all the broadcast networks and many cable networks, will benefit victims of last week's terrorist attacks.

- Richard Tedesco