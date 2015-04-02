University Station WUGA Sold for $2.5 Million

Marquee Broadcasting has agreed to acquire WUGA from the University of Georgia for $2.5 million. Marquee is owned by Brian and Patricia Lane, who also own WMDT, the ABC-CW station in Salisbury, Md.

Originally known as WNEG, the station was acquired by the University of Georgia Research Foundation in 2008 from Media General. After three years as a commercial station, the call letters were changed and WUGA's programming went non-commercial under an affiliation with Georgia Public Broadcasting.

"We are excited about the opportunity to serve the Greenville to Atlanta community, building on the legacy of WUGA," said Patricia Lane, president of Marquee Broadcasting. "We plan to provide quality programming for the whole family to enjoy and look forward to serving the community."

Plans involve multiple subchannels and a “focus on community feedback and involvement,” said Marquee in a statement.

Patrick Communications brokered the deal.