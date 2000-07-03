Universal Worldwide Televisions syndicated music showcase Motown Live has been canceled after two seasons.
Universal Worldwide Television's syndicated music showcase Motown Live has been canceled after two seasons. Senior Vice President of Domestic Television Matt Cooperstein is telling stations that, "due to economic factors, we won't be bringing the show back." Motown Live, produced by Elephant Walk Entertainment, has been airing in 80% of the country.
