Universal Television gets new EVP
Veteran media buyer Dan Rank is expected to join Universal Television Group
as head of its Chicago sales operation.
Rank is managing director at OMD USA's Omnicom Group Inc., and he has been on
the buy side since 1985.
A Universal spokesman would not comment.
Rank, who would be executive vice president of ad sales, would report to
president of ad sales Jeff Lucas.
