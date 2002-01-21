Universal, Studios USA gain renewals
Universal Worldwide TV and Studios USA may be combined in the coming weeks,
but the two Vivendi Universal syndicators continue to make a lot of noise on
their own.
Universal executives have renewed Blind Date for a fourth season and
The 5th Wheel for a second season in more than 75 percent of the United States.
Studios USA's Crossing Over with John Edward has been renewed for a
second season in 65 percent of the United States, including 20 of the top 30 markets.
Markets renewing Crossing Over include:
- WCBS-TV New York
- WPWR-TV Chicago
- KYW-TV Philadelphia
- WBZ-TV/WSBK-TV Boston
- KTVT-TV/KTXA-TV Dallas
- WWJ-TV/WKBD-TV Detroit
- KSTW-TV Seattle
- KMWB-TV Minneapolis
- WFOR-TV Miami
- WKCF-TV Orlando, Fla.
- KPHO-TV Phoenix
- KPDX-TV Portland, Ore.
