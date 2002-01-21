Universal, Studios USA gain renewals

Universal Worldwide TV and Studios USA may be combined in the coming weeks,

but the two Vivendi Universal syndicators continue to make a lot of noise on

their own.

Universal executives have renewed Blind Date for a fourth season and

The 5th Wheel for a second season in more than 75 percent of the United States.

Studios USA's Crossing Over with John Edward has been renewed for a

second season in 65 percent of the United States, including 20 of the top 30 markets.

Markets renewing Crossing Over include: