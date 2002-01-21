Trending

Universal, Studios USA gain renewals

By

Universal Worldwide TV and Studios USA may be combined in the coming weeks,
but the two Vivendi Universal syndicators continue to make a lot of noise on
their own.

Universal executives have renewed Blind Date for a fourth season and
The 5th Wheel for a second season in more than 75 percent of the United States.

Studios USA's Crossing Over with John Edward has been renewed for a
second season in 65 percent of the United States, including 20 of the top 30 markets.

Markets renewing Crossing Over include:

  • WCBS-TV New York
  • WPWR-TV Chicago
  • KYW-TV Philadelphia
  • WBZ-TV/WSBK-TV Boston
  • KTVT-TV/KTXA-TV Dallas
  • WWJ-TV/WKBD-TV Detroit
  • KSTW-TV Seattle
  • KMWB-TV Minneapolis
  • WFOR-TV Miami
  • WKCF-TV Orlando, Fla.
  • KPHO-TV Phoenix
  • KPDX-TV Portland, Ore.