Universal Sports Adds Nine Markets

Universal Sports Network’s universe just got a bit bigger, as NBC Universal’s “multiplatform destination for Olympic-related sports programming” is adding nine markets to the fold, including Chicago and Dallas.

The new markets bring distribution for the network to more than 30 million households.

"Significantly adding to our market reach is a key component of our plan for Universal Sports Network to be seen on a widespread national scale," NBC Olympics president Gary Zenkel said. "There is a considerable appetite for coverage of Olympic-related sports and the incredible athletes that compete as they progress toward the next Olympic Games."

Universal Sports will now be available in the following markets, which include coverage on the digital tiers of nine NBC-owned television stations: New York; Los Angeles; Chicago; Philadelphia; San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, Calif.; Washington, D.C.; San Diego; Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas; Hartford-New Haven, Conn.; Omaha, Neb.; and Las Vegas.

NBC Local Media Division president John Wallace said boosting Olympic Games content on his stations’ digital tiers “significantly enhances the entertainment experience for our local viewers and brings even greater value to our advertisers.”