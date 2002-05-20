Universal seeks Maxim exposure
Universal Television is angling for a few good networks, but so far, it's
mostly talk.
The latest rumor is that Universal Television (which now incorporates USA
Cable) has pondered partnering with macho mag Maxim on a new men's
channel.
The Maxim net reportedly would turn magazine features into
programming.
But Universal Television officials would only say, "We're considering a
number of ideas for new services, but we can't comment on what those services
are."
Last week, company sources dismissed word that it was launching an action
channel.
But the company is looking to launch five new channels as early as first-quarter 2003.
Vivendi Universal ponied up $1.5 billion last year for a 10 percent stake in
EchoStar Communications Corp. and space for five new channels.
If EchoStar's pending merger with DirecTV Inc. goes through, the networks could
reach up to 16 million direct-broadcast satellite homes.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.