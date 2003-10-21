Universal Moving on J-Lo, L-Lo Show

Universal Domestic Television is going ahead with an ensemble talk show for 2004 that will be aimed at young women and will be produced by Jennifer Lopez’s Nuyorican Productions.

The show, as yet untitled, will feature Lopez’s sister, Lynda Lopez, who started Monday as a features correspondent for WCBS-TV New York. Lopez also is an entertainment reporter for E! Entertainment Television’s E! News Live

.

Universal’s show will feature a panel of four women, along the lines of ABC’s The View

and Sony Pictures Television’s upcoming Life & Style

. The other three women have yet to be cast.