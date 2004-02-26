Universal Makes Home Delivery
Universal’s Home Delivery has been cleared in 80% of the country for next fall, including 45 of the top 50 markets, the syndicator said.
The company also recently added Post-Newsweek’s WKMG Orlando, a CBS affiliate, to its list.
Universal Domestic Television will distribute the lifestyle program and Tribune Entertainment is selling national advertising in the show.
