Universal, Fox Film Ads Checked for Kids’ Suitability

The Children’s Advertising Review Unit referred cable-TV commercials for Universal Pictures’ The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor and 20th Century Fox’s The Rocker to trade group the Motion Picture Association of America for review.

CARU questioned if the ads for the two PG-13 films were in age-appropriate TV slots.

The Mummy ad ran during Nick Toons Avatar: The Last Airbender, and the ad for Rocker was telecast several times on Cartoon Network.

CARU’s Self-Regulatory Program for Children’s Advertisingstates that advertisers “should take care to assure that only age-appropriate videos, films and interactive software are advertised to children, and if an industry rating system applies to the product, the rating label is prominently displayed.”

CARU is a voluntary industry self-regulatory entity of the Council of Better Business Bureaus.