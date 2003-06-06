Universal execs exit for new shop

Sarah Timberman, president of programming for Universal Network Television,

is leaving to start her own production company, 25C Productions, at Warner Bros.

Joining Timberman is Carl Beverly, senior vice president of drama programming at

Universal Network TV. Beverly will be head of creative affairs at 25C.

The two plan to develop scripted and unscripted programming for both network

prime time and cable under a two-year deal with Warner Bros.

Timberman joined Universal in June 2001 from Columbia Tri-Star

Television, now Sony Pictures Television, where she oversaw series development

starting in 1999.

Beverly joined Universal in October 2001 from Artists Television Group, where

he worked from July 1999 to August 2001.

Timberman and Beverly leave Universal with seven prime-time series to

produce: NBC's Law & Order, L&O: Special Victims

Unit, L&O: Criminal Intent, Crime &

Punishment and American Dreams; CBS' The District and

The Agency; and ABC's Dragnet.

Universal Network Television president David Kissinger is said to be

interviewing candidates to replace Timberman.