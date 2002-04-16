Universal digitizes promo packages

Universal Studios Television Distribution has digitized promotional

materials -- including press kits, art and music -- for its television

shows, and it is now making them available to clients via the Web.

Material for shows including Law & Order and Law & Order:

Special Victims Unit; relationship series Blind Date; animated

Sitting Ducks; Xena: Warrior Princess; and Magnum, P.I. can be accessed by

e-mailing D3.response@unistudios.com to get

login IDs and passwords.