Universal digitizes promo packages
Universal Studios Television Distribution has digitized promotional
materials -- including press kits, art and music -- for its television
shows, and it is now making them available to clients via the Web.
Material for shows including Law & Order and Law & Order:
Special Victims Unit; relationship series Blind Date; animated
Sitting Ducks; Xena: Warrior Princess; and Magnum, P.I. can be accessed by
e-mailing D3.response@unistudios.com to get
login IDs and passwords.
