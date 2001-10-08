Universal content heads to Israel's Jasmine
Universal Studios Television Distribution struck a deal with Israeli pay TV
supplier Jasmine TV to supply it with theatricals, TV movies and direct-to-video
releases.
Among the theatricals to be carried on Jasmine's Cinema 1, 2 and 3 channels
are Shakespeare in Love, The Mummy, Liar, Liar and Scent
of a Woman.
