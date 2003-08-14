Universal believes in Ridley
Writer John Ridley has signed an exclusive one-year deal with Universal
Network Television.
Ridley’s production company, Intl. Famous Players Radio Picture Corp., will
now be based at Universal instead of at Touchstone Television.
Ridley most recently developed and wrote hip-hop drama Platinum for
UPN. He’s also a consulting producer on NBC’s Third Watch, which is
produced by Warner Bros. and executive-produced by John Wells.
Besides working on television, Ridley has written two feature films,
Undercover Brother and Three Kings, and several books. He has a
pilot under consideration with USA Network, and he serves as a commentator for
NPR.
