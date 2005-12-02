Unit Gets Football Promo Blitz

In a first for a sports broadcast, CBS will devote its entire 11-spot on-air promo inventory during this weekend's Army/Navy game to the new midseason military action drama, The Unit.

The series, from Twentieth Century Fox Television and executive producers David Mamet and Shawn Ryan, debuts early next year.

CBS Marketing Group President George Schweitzer chose the game for the promotional stunt because it “attracts millions of servicemen and their families, as well as veterans, and this is a great way to reach our target audience in advance of the series launch."

The on-air promos vary in length, with CBS using 10-, 30- and 60-second spots to accomplish its mission.

Dennis Haysbert, Scott Foley, Robert Patrick, Regina Taylor, Max Martini, Michael Irby, Demore Barnes, Abby Brammell and Audrey Marie Anderson star in the action drama, which chronicles the lives of those in an elite military Special Forces unit and their families.