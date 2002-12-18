Unions slam FCC studies

Some powerful media unions weighed in Wednesday on the broadcast-ownership

studies commissioned by the Federal Communications Commission, calling them

flawed, incomplete and misleading.

Although the 12 studies generally seemed to support deregulation, a union

analysis filed with the FCC and pitched to reporters in Washington, D.C., called

that assessment superficial.

Looking at the same studies, their reading was that they raised "serious

questions about the impact of concentration on diversity in news and

entertainment."

While the unions conceded that various factors, including the availability of

increasing alternative media, make it reasonable to question whether current

restrictions are still in the public interest, they said the conclusions in many

of the FCC studies are more ambiguous than their executive summaries suggested

and, "In some cases, the evidence can be used to show the opposite of what is

suggested by the summaries."

Their conclusion is that several of the studies contain "serious design

flaws." Where they are not flawed, the analysis concluded, they are incomplete

because none examines how "commercial interests of the media outlets or their

advertisers may affect the content of their news and entertainment." And when

they are not wanting in either of those categories, the unions said, the studies

provide "considerable basis for concern."

The analysis was penned by Dean Baker, co-director of the Washington,

D.C.-based Center for Economic and Policy Research, a self-described progressive

think tank funded by the Ford and Rockefeller foundations, among others. The

American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, The Newspaper Guild,

Communications Workers of America and the Writers Guild of America (East) in concert

with the AFL-CIO, commissioned the analysis and presented it to the FCC and the

press last week.

The FCC plans to use its studies, released in September, to help draft

changes to a laundry list of media-ownership rules, including

newspaper/broadcast cross-ownership, radio- and TV-ownership caps and multiple

ownership.

The FCC studies are part of a congressionally mandated biennial regulatory review,

given additional impetus by court decisions asking the FCC to clarify some of

the rules or jettison them.