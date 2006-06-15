Unions Call for Journalist Protections in Iraq

Communications workers have called on all the governments of countries fighting in Iraq to better protect journalists and media workers.

Seventy three journalists have been killed in Iraq since the war began, plus another 27 media support personnel.

American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (AFTRA), The Newspaper Guild-Communications Workers of America (TNG-CWA) and TNG Canada all called for an end to violence against journalists to mark Iraqi National Press Day Thursday.

While they called on the new Iraqi government to provide enhanced security, Linda Foley, head of TNG-CWA, also called on the U.S. government to conduct a "a full, independent investigation into the deaths of media workers in Iraq," particularly those involving so-called friendly fire.

The Committee to Protect Journalists has made a similar call, as well as getting assurances and some evidence that the government was improving the safety of journalists at Green Zone checkpoints.

