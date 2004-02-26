Union Calls for CNN Rehire of Team Members

The NABET-CWA wants Cable News Network to rehire more than 100 union members who were laid off last September.

In an action alert to members, the union asked them to fire off an e-mail to CNN Group President Jim Walton urging the reinstatement.

The news network terminated its contract with subcontractor Team Video Services "and made over 250 employees reapply for their jobs as direct employees of CNN," said the union. Although the cable net rehired over half of them back, that left more than 100 laid off.

CNN has also refused to recognize the union as the bargaining agent for the rehired workers, it said, and the rehires have been "subjected to continuous antiunion rhetoric and captive audience meetings."

CNN responded in a statement: "On Sept. 29, CNN announced that it was ending its six-year relationship with Team Video Services, the contractor hired by CNN to provide newsgathering, operations, and engineering services in the D.C. and New York bureaus. The move reflects our desire to hire our own staff to perform all of CNN’s newsgathering, operations and engineering/IT support functions, and to implement technological advancements that will alter traditional job responsibilities, bringing our largest bureaus in line with Atlanta and the rest of the News Group. We have the highest regard for Team and its staff and thank them for their years of service to CNN."