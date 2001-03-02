Unilever to start streaming ad spots

Unilever starts a novel digital ad experiment in May when it will start streaming some of its numerous consumer product ads online, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Unilever will start streaming spots on the Web for its Salon Selectives hair care products - one of the 970 brands it spends $3.6 billion annually to promote - to test the PC as a platform for its product pitches. The ads will be streamed from a site run by Fort Lee, N.J. start-up Amicada Inc., which provides full-frame, -full-motion streaming services onthe Web.