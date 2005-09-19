Unilever Looks Beyond Traditional TV

According to London paper The Independent, Unilever VP for Global Media Alan Rutherford told a conference crowd there that advertisers are having to spend 10% more in the U.S. TV ad market to achieve the same reach in the market as they did five years ago.

The company's traditional TV budget has dropped by one-fifth over the past three years and would drop even more, he said.

Advertisers, he said, cannot continue along that same road of audience fragmentation, suggesting that the company, one of the world's biggest advertisers—Birds-Eye, Lipton, Wishbone—would look to production placement and elsewhere.

At the same conference—of the Royal Television Society—consulting firm Spectrum Strategy predicted that "conventional" TV would account for only half of TV viewing by 2012, with the balance comprising time-shifted content and on-demand.