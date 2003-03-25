Unger joins Lifetime
Lifetime has named Todd Unger to the newly created post of senior vice
president and online general manager.
He will be responsible for Lifetimetv.com (www.lifetimetv.com ) -- the cable network claimed 28 million page views in January -- and for its Lifetime GQVC book-licensing division.
Unger comes to the cable network from America Online Inc.
