Unger joins Lifetime

Lifetime has named Todd Unger to the newly created post of senior vice
president and online general manager.

He will be responsible for Lifetimetv.com (www.lifetimetv.com ) -- the cable network claimed 28 million page views in January -- and for its Lifetime GQVC book-licensing division.

Unger comes to the cable network from America Online Inc.