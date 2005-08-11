Unforgettable TV Trumps Tribute

ABC aired a moving two-hour tribute to the late Peter Jennings Wednesday night, but the top rated program among 18-49s was another retrospective, NBC’s Unforgettable Moments in Television Entertainment.

NBC won the Wednesday night prime time ratings race in the 18-49 demo, averaging a 2.6 rating and 8 share, according to Nielsen fast national figures for Aug. 10 (which are time-period estimates and subject to change).

The Museum of Television & Radio-presented Unforgettable Moments aired from 8:30-10:00 p.m., averaging a 2.8/8 and winning the 9 p.m. hour. Another NBC special, The Most Outrageous TV Moments, posted a (2.1/7). The network's rerun of Law & Order at 10 posted a 2.5/7.

In second place, Fox averaged a 2.6/8 on the night. So You Think You Can Dance notched a 2.6/8 from 8-9:30 and took the 8 o’clock hour. The network ran a repeat of Bernie Mac (2/5) at 9:30.

ABC was in third place with a 2.2/7. Peter Jennings: Reporter aired commercial-free and averaged a 2.5/8 from 8:10 p.m., gaining more viewers near the end of the tribute. A Lost repeat at 10 lost much of that audience, tallying a 1.4/5.

CBS averaged a 2.1/6 for the night. Still Standing (1.5/5) and Yes, Dear (1.6/5) aired during the 8 p.m. hour. Rock Star: INXS posted a 2.1/6 at 9 p.m. and a King of Queens repeat pulled in a 1.9/5. CBS’ repeat of CSI: NY notched a 2.6/7, winning the final hour of prime.

UPN managed to finish in the single-digits (1.0/3) on the strength of R U the Girl with T-Boz and Chilli, at 8 p.m. The reality show, about R&B group TLC’s search for a new member, posted 1.2/4.

The network’s Veronica Mars was definitely not the girl. It posted a .7/2.

The WB finished in last place with a .6/2. It ran reruns of One Tree Hill (.6/2) at 8 p.m. and Smallville (.6/2) at 9

