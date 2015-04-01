Underwood Upped to Regional Role at Nexstar

Theresa Underwood, WSYR Syracuse VP and general manager, has been named senior VP and regional manager at Nexstar, with oversight of the group’s stations in the Northeast. She reports to Tim Busch, co-chief operating officer.

Underwood’s markets include New York, Pennsylvania and Vermont. She joined Nexstar when it acquired stations from Newport Television.

“Theresa brings to her new position a deep understanding of Nexstar and our critical functions including station management, local programming production, digital and social media integration, sales and strategic planning, and brand positioning across multiple media platforms,” said Busch. “Theresa has experienced tremendous success advancing our Syracuse operations into a long-term position of market leadership in local news, special community-focused content, live-event sports and entertainment programming, as well as digital and mobile service offerings.”

Underwood has spent 22 years at WSYR, coming up on the sales side.

“In this new role, I will leverage the management experience and deep community relationships built over my career to generate results and further strengthen Nexstar’s position as a leading provider of superior service to our clients, advertisers, and the local communities where we operate,” said Underwood.