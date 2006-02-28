Underwood Returning to Idol
By Jim Benson
Fox is turning to “Jesus” to stay competitive against a strong slate of Thursday prime time network programming in the 8-9 p.m. hour.
The network has slated American Idol’s season-four winner Carrie Underwood to return to the results show Thursday, March 2, to perform her hit single, “Jesus, Take the Wheel.”
Underwood’s “Jesus” spent six weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. And for 11 consecutive weeks, her debut album, Some Hearts, has led the Top Country Albums chart, selling more than 2 million copies.
The aggressive post-sweeps programming strategy, coming as Fox steps up its bid the win the season again among adults in the 18-49 demo, follows Idol’s big Thursday-night win last week in its initial outing against CBS’ Survivor, along with NBC’s Winter Olympics and ABC’s Dancing With the Stars.
