‘Undercover Billionaire’ Returns to Discovery Jan. 6

Season two of Undercover Billionaire starts on Discovery Jan. 6. Season one saw entrepreneur Glenn Stearns stripped of his wealth and contacts and dropped in a city he’d never before visited to see if he could build a million-dollar company.

This season, three successful entrepreneurs are betting $1 million that they can go undercover in three different cities, start their own business with $100 and top the million-dollar mark in 90 days. Grant Cardone is a motivational speaker, real estate investor, sales trainer and author. Monique Idlett-Mosley is a technology guru. Elaine Culotti is a real estate developer, interior designer and builder.

Undercover Billionaire: Comeback City premieres after the first episode of Undercover Billionaire. It shows Stearns addressing ailing businesses in Erie, Pennsylvania.

Discovery will air the first season of Undercover Billionaire as a marathon Nov. 28, also known as Small Business Saturday.

The show is produced for Discovery Channel by This is Just a Test. For This is Just a Test, Aengus James, Colin King Miller and Tim Warren are executive producers and Michelle Galster exec produces Comeback City. Glenn Stearns exec produces both. For Discovery Channel, Joseph Boyle and Carter Figueroa are executive producers.