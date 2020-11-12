‘Battlebots’ is Back On Discovery Dec. 3

Battlebots returns to Discovery with a new season starting Dec. 3. After production was halted due to COVID, the fighting machines are back in the ring as they battle for The Giant Nut. The action kicks off when Ray Billings’ Tombstone bot faces Jack Barker’s End Game. Other robots include Whiplash, SawBlaze, Captain Shrederator, Lock-Jaw, Bloodsport and Skorpios.

Chris Rose and Kenny Florian return to do commentary, while Jenny Taft reports from the builder pits and Faruq Tauheed is the ring announcer. A new expert joins the commentary team as Bot Whisperer: Battlebots veteran Peter Abrahamson.

The season was supposed to launch in mid May. The new season happens without a live audience.

Ed Roski and Greg Munson created Battlebots. It is produced by BattleBots, Inc. and Whalerock Industries. Executive producers are Chris Cowan, Edward P. Roski (Trey), Greg Munson, Tom Gutteridge and Aaron Catling. For Discovery Channel, Scott Lewers, Joseph Boyle and Wyatt Channell are executive producers.