Under the wire

Cable lobbyists may get the last word on some key digital television issues being teed up for the FCC's Dec. 7 meeting (see story, page 16). Commissioners Susan Ness, Harold Furchtgott-Roth and Michael Powell all will be speaking at the cable industry's Western Show on Nov. 29, the day before the agency imposes its ban on lobbying any agenda items in the week preceding a monthly meeting. The convention will also give cable industry officials a chance for one-on-one time with Cable Services Bureau Chief Deborah Lathen and several commissioners' aides who also are attending the annual get-together.