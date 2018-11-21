Undefeated Season Powers Notre Dame Ratings on NBC

With Notre Dame marching to a undefeated season so far and a potential berth in the college football championships, viewership of games on NBC is up 40% from last year.

With an average of 3.491 million viewers over seven games, 2018 was Notre Dame’s most watched season in six years, NBC Sports said, using its Total Audience Delivery metric that combines data from Nielsen and Adobe Analytics.

NBC Sports’ three primetime games averaged a total audience of 4.674 million viewers and its 4 afternoon games averaged 2.586 million viewers. The opening night game against Michigan was NBC Sports’ most-watched in 13 years.

Notre Dame’s final regular season game against traditional rival USC will be carried by ABC on Saturday.

This season has also set a record for streaming with 53.4 million live minutes and 768 unique viewers. Both figures were up more than 50% from last year.