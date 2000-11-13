UNC-TV nets DTV funding

UNC-TV, North Carolina's statewide public-television network, is armed for its digital conversion with more than $60 million in new state funding, after North Carolina voters last week approved a $3.1 billion bond issue to cover improvements for the 16-campus University of North Carolina system. UNC-TV, which has been seeking state funding for its DTV conversion since early 1999, receives $65.9 million as part of the bond issue.

The new funds will cover the conversion of UNC-TV's 11 transmitters, master-control, studios, post-production equipment, field-production equipment and a digital remote truck.