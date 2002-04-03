'Unbundling' rules under coalition fire

A coalition of trade groups for technology manufacturers will ask the

Federal Communications Commission Friday to eliminate 'unbundling' rules

that force companies to lease telecommunications lines to their competitors.

'There's no incentive to deploy if competitors can use your

investment,' said Gary Shapiro, president of the Consumer

Electronics Association, at a press conference Wednesday.

Also in the coalition are the Business Software Alliance, the Semiconductor

Industry Association, the Information Technology Industry Council and the

National Association of Manufacturers.

In

exchange for the elimination of the unbundling mandate on 'last-mile' connections

to customers, the FCC could impose spending and deployment mandates enforced with

fines and other sanctions if companies don't comply, the groups said.

'We are not suggesting deregulation,' ITIC president Rhett Dawson said.

The

High Tech Broadband Coalition supports principles included in legislation passed by

the House last month as part of a bill sponsored by Reps. Billy Tauzin

(R-La.) and John Dingell (D-Mich.).

That bill would deregulate regional phone companies before they had proved to

the FCC that they had opened their local phone markets to competition.

Long-distance companies and competitive local phone companies opposed the

bill, saying it gives the big phone companies an unfair advantage.

A rival coalition, pushing for opposite goals, has also formed between the

Association of Local Telecommunications Services and Comptel. That group wants

the FCC to keep rules in place that would require the regional phone companies

to open their local telephone markets to competition before allowing them to

compete in the interstate data market.

The FCC is receiving comments as it conducts a review of

part of the 1996 Telecommunications Act.