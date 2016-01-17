‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’ Picked Up for Season 3

Complete Coverage: TCA Winter Press Tour

Pasadena, Calif, — Netflix picked up a third season of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, it was announced Sunday during the TCA winter press tour.

The news came on the heels of the company announcing the season two premiere date as April 15.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt comes from Universal Television, Little Stranger Inc., 3 Arts Entertainment and Bevel Gears for Netflix. Creators Tina Fey and Robert Carlock executive produce along with Jeff Richmond, Jack Burditt and David Miner.