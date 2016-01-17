TCA: Netflix’s ‘Marvel’s Jessica Jones’ Gets Season Two Pickup

Complete Coverage: TCA Winter Press Tour

Pasadena, Calif. — Marvel’s Jessica Jones gets a second season on Netflix, the streaming service announced on Sunday during its TCA winter press tour.

Netflix also announced several premiere dates, including the season four premiere of Orange Is the New Black on June 17 and debuts for Flaked (March 11), The Ranch (April 1), Lost & Found Music Studios (April 1),Kong: King of the Apes (April 15), French language series Marseille (May 5),Word Party (June 3), Stranger Things (July 15), part one of Baz Luhrmann’s The Get Down (Aug. 12), season two of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (April 15), and season two of Grace and Frankie (May 6).

The Internet TV network slated its comedy specials as well, giving premiere dates for Hannibal Buress: Comedy Camisado (Feb. 5), Theo Von: No Offense (Feb. 26), Jimmy Carr Funny (March 18), Patton Oswalt: Talking for Clapping (April 22).