Unan1mous Scores, Crime Competes

The series premiere of Fox’s Unan1mous, a reality show from the producers of The Biggest Loser and Beauty and the Geek that follows nine strangers locked in a bunker and vying for a big-money prize, tied for No. 1 in its 9:30-10 time slot Wednesday night, with a 7.0 rating/16 share in the key 18-49 demo, according to Fast Affiliate overnight ratings (live plus same day). It tied with the second half of ABC’s Lost.

Unan1mous likely benefited from its American Idol Results lead-in, which scored an 11.3/26. But they hype surrounding the show may have drawn eyes as well. The show’s concept is unique in that its contestants will decide when the show ends—it could conceivably last only two episodes (the catch with this show is that, the more time goes by, the less money the prize will be).

Fox was No. 1 overall for the night with a 6.6/16 in the demo.

ABC came in second for the night with a 4.4/11. But in the battle of the new crime-show dramas, it was No. 1. Its series premiere of Evidence scored a 3.4/9 to NBC’s new Heist, with a 3.0/8. CBS’ established crime drama CSI: NY beat them both with a 4.4/12.

NBC was third for the night with a 3.6/9, while CBS came in fourth with a 3.2/8.

UPN was fifth with a 1.8/4 for Next Top Model and Veronica Mars.

The WB was last with an 0.9/2 for repeats of One Tree Hill and The Gilmore Girls.