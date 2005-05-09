Unaligneds' Fall Lines

A month before anyone is supposed to officially care, first-run projects

are cropping up for fall 2006. So will it be business as usual as the next

selling season gets under way?

Well, that depends on your vantage point.

Since industry consolidation has left most major syndicators tied to big

station groups, little will change for them. Stations belonging to top-tier

groups will once again be able to dictate their programming needs to in-house

suppliers (like Paramount, King World, Disney and Twentieth) when

ill-performing shows open up holes in their schedules. The NBC O&Os have a

project in the wings with NBC Universal's syndication arm, which plans a talk

show with Will & Grace co-star Megan

Mullally for next year.

But the issue will be whether major independents like Warner Bros.

(including subsidiary Telepictures) and Sony Pictures Television can continue

to afford to produce big-budget shows without partnering with the station

groups belonging to ABC, CBS, NBC, Tribune and Fox.

Sony took the plunge last week, entering into a loose first-run alliance

with the Tribune stations. Warner Bros., which has unofficially been tied to

Tribune in the past, does business with a number of groups, including Fox.

With more and more distributors tied to broadcast groups, stations in

the secondary markets and beyond will have even less control over what goes on

their air now. It has become rare that stations outside the top markets can see

a pilot and offer input before a national roll-out.

Despite lacking group affiliations, Warner Bros. and Sony have

buttressed their first-run ledgers, thanks to Warner's diversification and

Sony's twin goldmines, Wheel of Fortune

and Jeopardy! (Sony produces, King World

distributes). Those shows minimize the damage from Sony failures like this

season's Pat Croce: Moving In and

Life & Style and the apparently failed

attempt to launch a Robin Quivers talk show this fall.

Although Warner Bros. struck out with Larry

Elder this season, the syndicator hit pay dirt with

Ellen DeGeneres, which nimbly picked up the

valuable affiliate CPM mantle of Rosie

O'Donnell. Warner Bros. also has a spate of other shows, including

Extra and People's

Court, returning this fall.

Supermodel Tyra Banks' talk show from Telepictures got the Fox

O&Os to break with their tradition of taking shows from outside studios

only on a straight-barter basis. With many in-house failures dotting its

schedule, Fox took the Banks show for fall on a cash-plus-barter basis,

although industry sources speculate that its estimated $450,000-$500,000 weekly

production costs far outweigh a paltry license fee the studio will get from the

Fox O&Os. (Telepictures will likely try to make the costs up

elsewhere.)

That is the sort of risk that unaligned studios like Warner Bros. and

Sony have had to take to stay on the first-run playing field.