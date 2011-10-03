Una Vez Mas Rebrands New San Fran Station

Una Vez Mas, the largest Azteca America affiliate group, has closed on its deal to acquire KEMO Santa Rosa from High Plains Broadcasting. The station, which Newport Television provides services for, was formerly KFTY, a Me-TV affiliate. It will continue to serve DMA No. 6, San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, this time with Azteca's Spanish-language programming.

The station sold for $5.2 million. The buyer and seller agreed to the deal in July.

"By adding KEMO as an owned-and-operated station to our affiliate roster, we now offer Azteca America's quality entertainment, news and sports programming to one of the most important Hispanic communities in the country," said Terry Crosby, chairman and CEO of Una Vez Mas. "With the addition of the San Francisco DMA, Una Vez Mas has expanded its reach from coast-to-coast, reaching 36% of U.S. Hispanics."

Una Vez Mas recently announced the acquisition of full-power stations in Houston and Dallas. The group broadcasts in 17 of the top 40 Hispanic markets.