Una Vez Mas Completes Purchase of Two Stations

Una Vez Mas has completed its acquisition of two full-power television stations, KNWS in Houston, which has been renamed KYAZ-51, and the KLDT in Dallas, Texas, which is now known as KAZD-55.

Both stations are now affiliates of the Azteca America network. The stations were purchased out of the pending Johnson Broadcasting bankruptcy.

Una Vez Mas (UVM) had previously broadcast on KLEG in Dallas and KUVM in Houston.

"Houston and Dallas are UVM's two most important markets and we have spent several years identifying and pursuing full-power stations in those markets to replace our existing coverage," noted Terry Crosby one of the founders and CEO of Una Vez Mas in a statement. "These acquisitions represent a major step forward for our company. Houston and Dallas are the 4th and 5th largest Hispanic television markets respectively in the United States and we will now be able to serve them completely."

"UVM will be delivering Azteca's quality programming, over-the-air, on cable and by satellite to our viewers throughout the Houston and Dallas metropolitan areas" added Randy Nonberg, co-founder of UVM and its President in a statement.

Headquartered in Dallas, UVM is Azteca Americas' largest television affiliate group, reaching about one third of U.S. Hispanic households.