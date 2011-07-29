Una Vez Mas to Acquire Bay Area's KFTY For $5.2 Million

Una Vez Mas has agreed to acquire KFTY, which is licensed to Santa Rosa and serves the Bay Area, from High Plains Broadcasting and Newport Television. The station sold for $5.2 million. Newport provides certain sales and operational services to stations owned by High Plains, including KFTY.

KFTY currently airs Me-TV's classic programming and will become a Spanish-language Azteca America affiliate when the deal closes.

"My roots are in the Bay Area and my father owned one of the first Spanish-language television stations there. This is like a homecoming for me," said Terry Crosby, chairman and CEO of Una Vez Mas (UVM). "San Francisco is now the 9th largest Spanish-language television market with more than 390,000 Hispanic households and an ideal place for UVM to expand its footprint."

Una Vez Mas is Azteca America's largest affiliate group.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The deal is subject to FCC approval and is expected to close within 90 days.

Kalil & Co. brokered the sale.