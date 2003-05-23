Un- Lucky 13 for FX?

FX's Lucky hasn't lived up to its name when it comes to the ratings

game.

More than halfway through its 13-episode run, the half-hour dark comedy

continues to slide.

Last week, Lucky dropped to a 0.7 household rating, well below FX's

recent 1.1 prime-time average, according to Nielsen Media Research data.

The series, with a hefty $1.5 million-per-episode price tag, debuted to an

encouraging 2.2 rating, but it now averages a 1.3.

FX blamed heavy cable news competition during the Iraq war and more

competition in the May sweep.

After spending millions of dollars to market Lucky's debut, FX has cut back on

that promotional budget.

Post-sweeps, though, FX sakid it will spend more.

"We have six episodes left; we'll see how it does," a spokesman said.

Entertainment president Kevin Reilly has also said he'll consider reairing

Lucky later this summer as a companion to his new drama about plastic

surgery, Nip/Tuck, which bows July 22.