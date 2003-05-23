Un- Lucky 13 for FX?
FX's Lucky hasn't lived up to its name when it comes to the ratings
game.
More than halfway through its 13-episode run, the half-hour dark comedy
continues to slide.
Last week, Lucky dropped to a 0.7 household rating, well below FX's
recent 1.1 prime-time average, according to Nielsen Media Research data.
The series, with a hefty $1.5 million-per-episode price tag, debuted to an
encouraging 2.2 rating, but it now averages a 1.3.
FX blamed heavy cable news competition during the Iraq war and more
competition in the May sweep.
After spending millions of dollars to market Lucky's debut, FX has cut back on
that promotional budget.
Post-sweeps, though, FX sakid it will spend more.
"We have six episodes left; we'll see how it does," a spokesman said.
Entertainment president Kevin Reilly has also said he'll consider reairing
Lucky later this summer as a companion to his new drama about plastic
surgery, Nip/Tuck, which bows July 22.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.