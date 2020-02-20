Urban Movie Channel Profiles Niecy Nash, Aisha Hinds, More in New Docuseries

Urban Movie Channel (UMC) in March will launch a new series focused on the lives of celebrity women.

The series, Behind Her Faith, debuts March 26 and focuses on a leading women in the entertainment/media industry as they talk about the most difficult moments in their lives and how they overcame them to ultimately become successful through faith, said officials for the streaming service.

Women profiled for the docuseries include Essence Atkins (Marlon, Ambitions); Angelica Nwandu, founder of The Shade Room; Niecy Nash (When They See Us, Claws) and Aisha Hinds (Underground, The Hate U Give).

Behind Her faith is executive produced by Jay Ellis (HBO’s Insecure) and created by Paula Bryant-Ellis.