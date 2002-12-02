Ultra HD: Just two decades away

If you think high-definition television offers a "wow" factor, get ready for

"wow" times a factor of four.

But you'll have to make plans to visit the 2005 World Expo in Aichi, Japan.

NHK will demonstrate "Ultra HD," with 4,000 lines of resolution (compared with

today's limit of 1080i [interlace]).

"The resolution is three or four times the resolution of 75mm [75-millimeter] film," said

Katsuji Ebisawa, president of Japanese public broadcaster NHK, which is

developing the technology. "Of course, it may take two decades or more to put it

on the market, but at least we can put it on display at

exhibitions."