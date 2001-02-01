Ultimate TV not ready for prime time

Microsoft's Ultimate TV service is ready to go, but consumers can't find the receivers in retail stores, CNet reports.

The software giant trumpeted the debut of the interactive TV service in early January, and indicated Thomson Multimedia was making RCA receivers for it that would be available in February. But Thomson is saying the announcment is premature and the $399 receivers apparently aren't in the retail pipeline.

When consumers can eventually see it, Ultimate TV will be an interactive service enabling the user to record one TV show while watching another through the receiver that has a built-in hard drive and two digital tuners. It will also deliver Web access and enable digital video recording for $9.95 per month.