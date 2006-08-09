Ultimate Blackjack Tour Files Suit

Game Show Network (GSN), which remained silent Thursday when hit with a lawsuit by the Ultimate Blackjack Tour (UBT), has now denied any wrongdoing.

“This lawsuit is completely baseless and without merit, and we will be vindicated in court,” a GSN statement issued Friday said.

UBT, an event and entertainment company with a two-year commitment for a Saturday afternoon CBS Sports show starting Sept. 16, filed its complaint in Los Angeles County Superior Court Thursday alleging breach of an “implied contract” on the part of GSN.

UBT is seeking a permanent injunction restraining GSN from airing World Series of Blackjack in its current format, as well as monetary damages.

In its suit, UBT contends that it presented a unique TV format called “elimination blackjack” to GSN during two meetings in 2005 “on a strictly confidential basis” and invited GSN to partner with it on a series.

GSN declined but “misappropriated” the ideas into its returning World Series of Blackjack, which formerly went by traditional blackjack rules, according to the suit.

UBT claims the latest GSN series features “knock-out” hands and concepts taken from the UBT presentations, “sizzle reel,” players and production staff.

The patented elimination format created by UBT’s founders, who come from gaming and entertainment, has several variations, including elimination rounds and secret bets.

UBT is also alleging breach of confidence, unfair competition and unjust enrichment.