Ulmer Named WFIE GM

Former WAVE Louisville station manager Nick Ulmer is now the vice president and general manager at WFIE Evansville. He succeeds Debbie Bush, who moved to KOLD Tucson in April; Ulmer started at WFIE earlier this month.

Ulmer's move was previously reported in Business First of Louisville, which said Ulmer spent 27 years at WAVE, mostly in sales.

WAVE and WFIE, located in DMA No. 102, are both owned by Raycom.

Raycom general managers are required to offer regular on-air editorials. Ulmer dedicated his first one to introducing himself to the Evansville marketplace. "14WFIE has a long tradition of providing the most comprehensive and top notch news in this community for the past five decades," he said. "That coverage now includes up to date and breaking news on our web site and mobile phone application: 14 To Go. I assure you that I am committed to continuing and improving this legendary tradition."

Ulmer made a point of citing Bush for her hard work in Evansville in his editorial. Her new employer, KOLD, is also part of Raycom.