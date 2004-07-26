Ullman, Burnett Top ABC’s Mattress

Tracey Ullman will join Carol Burnett in ABC’s remake of Once Upon a Mattress, the musical Burnett made famous both on and off Broadway and in two TV productions.

Ullman will star as Princess Winnifred, while Burnett will play Queen Aggravain in this classic musical take-off of "The Princess and the Pea." Burnett will executive-produce, along with Marc Platt, who produced Legally Blonde, Legally Blonde 2 and the Broadway hit Wicked. Marty Tudor also will executive-produce.

Janet Brownell wrote the teleplay, based on the original book by Jay Thompson, Dean Fuller and Martin Barer.