U.K. readers miffed by Discovery 'twin towers' ad

A newspaper advertisement in the Guardian

showing a plane flying toward two high-rise buildings has reportedly provoked a

number of complaints.

The newspaper reported receiving as many as 15 calls from offended readers

since the ad, for a Discovery Channel documentary on terrorism, appeared in

newspapers this morning.

The image -- a deliberate evocation of last year's Sept. 11 attacks on the

twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York -- carries the tag line, 'Terrorism has changed the way we view the world.'

The documentary series The Age Of Terror was produced by Oscar-winner Jon Blair, and traces the history of

modern terrorism.