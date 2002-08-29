U.K. readers miffed by Discovery 'twin towers' ad
By Dave Levin
A newspaper advertisement in the Guardian
showing a plane flying toward two high-rise buildings has reportedly provoked a
number of complaints.
The newspaper reported receiving as many as 15 calls from offended readers
since the ad, for a Discovery Channel documentary on terrorism, appeared in
newspapers this morning.
The image -- a deliberate evocation of last year's Sept. 11 attacks on the
twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York -- carries the tag line, 'Terrorism has changed the way we view the world.'
The documentary series The Age Of Terror was produced by Oscar-winner Jon Blair, and traces the history of
modern terrorism.
