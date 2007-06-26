‘Ugly’ Win For Univision

The three-hour La Fea Mas Bella (The Prettiest Ugly Girl) extravaganza made Univision New York’s most watched network Monday night.





Some 598,000 viewers tuned in to the Spanish-language broadcaster for the two-hour season finale (it followed the penultimate La Fea episode) from 8 to 10 p.m., well ahead of WCBS with 445,000.





With such a lead-in, Noticias Univision 41 won the 11 p.m. news category, its 478,000 total viewers topping WABC’s 458,000.